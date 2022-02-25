RPSC RAS Mains New Admit Card 2021-22 to release soon, Exam on 23 & 21 March, Check Details Here

RPSC RAS Mains New Admit Card 2021-22 is going to be released soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Exam Pattern, Exam Date and other details here.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the mains exam new date for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021. All those who have qualified for the mains exam will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the Commission will conduct the exam on 20 and 21 March 2022 at various exam centers of the State. Candidates will be able to download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021-22 from the official website in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, this exam was to be held on 25 February and 26 February 2022 which got postponed. The commission will release new admit cards for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021.

How to Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021-22?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ given under ‘Important Links’. Now, click on ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ It will redirect you to the new page. Now, select ‘Main Exam’, Enter Application number, select ‘Date of Birth’, Enter Captcha Code/ Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Pattern

RPSC RAS Mains Exam will be of 200 marks and 3 hours comprising the questions from General Studies –I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English. The level of the question paper will be of Sr. Secondary Level/10th Class. The written examination will be descriptive /analytical type.

RPSC RAS Recruitment: Other Details

This drive is being done to recruit 988 vacancies in Rajasthan State Service and Subordinate Service. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The RPSC RAS Pre Exam was conducted on 27 October 2021 and the result was announced on 19 November 2022. According to which, a total of 20102 candidates have been shortlisted for mains exam. Those who will now qualify in the RPSC RAS Mains Exam will be able to appear in the interview round. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to get all the latest updates regarding the exam.