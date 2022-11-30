RPSC RAS Mains Marks 2021-22 (Out) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Login Link Available Here

RPSC RAS Mains Marks 2021-22 have been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the downlod link here.

RPSC Mains RAS Marks 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the marks of the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2021 on 30 August 2022. The candidates can download RPSC Result from the website of the commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Mains RAS Marks Link is provided below. The candidates are required to login into their account using the mains exam details.

RPSC Mains RAS Marks Download

The candidates who could not clear the exam can re-calculate their marks through the provided link. Re totalling can be done by clicking on the link given under the ‘Instructions/ Link’ column of the ‘Exam Dashboard’. They will be charged Rs. 25/- per question.

How to Download RPSC Mains RAS Marks 2022 ?

Visit the website of the RPSC and click on the marks link ‘Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Mains) Exam 2021’

Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha

Check RPSC RAS Marks

Take the print out of the marks