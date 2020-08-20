RPSC School Lecturer Group B Result 2020 Out for Physics Subject @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off

RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for Physics : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Physics) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the School Lecturer (School Edu)- 2018 for Physics Subject exam can check their result and cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Provisional Selection List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and cut of marks for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 Physics Subjects has been uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that selection has been done on the basis of their performance in the written exam held on 06/08 January 2020. Candidates who’s Roll Numbers have been uploaded on the official website, have been Provisional selected for Eligibility Checking.

Now qualified candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification round which will be conducted by the Commission. Based on their performance in Counseling/Document Verification, Commission will release the Merit List/Reserve List for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Physics).

Candidates can check their Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

