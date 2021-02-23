RPSC Result 2021 Out for Senior Demonstrator Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check DV Details

RPSC Senior Demonstrator Result 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the posts of Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) for Pathology/Physiology and Biochemistry post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for Senior Demonstrator Post can check their result available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has uploaded the result for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) for Pathology/Physiology and Biochemistry post on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the screening test held on 16 September 2020.

Candidates who have been provisionally selected for Senior Demonstrator for Pathology/Physiology and Biochemistry post can check the list of candidates available on the official website. Qualified candidates should note that they will have to send their essential documents to the commission till 02 March 2021.

Candidates can download the details Application Form from the official website and send the same with the essential documents on or before 02 March 2021. After evaluating their performances, commission will call them for interview round.

Candidates can check the RPSC Result 2021 for Senior Demonstrator Post available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

