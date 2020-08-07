RPSC Sr. Teacher Additional Result 2020 Out for Sec. Edu. Dept. Hindi Subject @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr. Teacher Additional Result 2020 Out : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Hindi) (Ex-Servicemen) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher Hindi posts exam under Ex-service man category can check the Result and Cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the Result for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Ex-Servicemen) for Hindi subjects. Candidates can check their Result and also the Cut off marks on the official website of RPSC.

According to the notification, Commission has already announced the result for the Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Hindi) on 12 March 2020. These results are the part of the same for the Ex-Servicemen Category.

All such candidates who have appeared in the exam under (Ex-Servicemen) category for Hindi Subjects can check their result on the official website. You can check the Result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Additional Result 2020 for Sr. Teacher Hindi Subjects







How to Download: RPSC Senior Teacher Additional Result 2020 for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Hindi Subject

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e.-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (Non-TSP)(Hindi) (Ex-Servicemen) given on the Home Page.

Candidates will get the PDF of the desired Result on your screen.

You are advised to take Print Out of the Result and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the Sr. Teacher (Sec Edu. Dept) Comp Exam 2018 (Non-TSP) for various subjects including Hindi.