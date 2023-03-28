RPSC SI Admit Card 2023: Phase 6 Interview Call Letter Out

RPSC SI Admit Card 2023 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released Interview Admit Card (6th Phase) for Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can Download PDF Here

RPSC SI Admit Card 2023 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for 6th Phase of Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021 on its official website. The 6th Phase of interview is scheduled from 4 April 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the 6th Phase for Sub Inspector Platoon Commander posts can download RPSC SI 6th Phase SI Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI Admit Card 2023: Overview

Name of Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission Category RPSC SI Interview Phase 6 Admit Card Status Out Interview Dates 4-6 April 2023 & 10-13 April 2023 Official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Steps to Download the RPSC SI Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission at -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to news section and click on link titled- “Interview letter for sub inspector”

Step 3: Enter ‘Roll No.’ and ‘DOB’ and click login.

Step 4: Your RPSC SI Interview Phase 6 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download RPSC SI admit card for future reference.

Download Link for RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023

Candidates who applied for RPSC SI Post can download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Download the RPSC SI Interview Call Letter 2023

Details Mentioned on RPSC SI Admit Card 2023

The RPSC SI Admit Card contains the following details:

Name of Candidate Candidate Date of Birth Name of Exam Time of Exam Duration of Exam Exam Centre Details Category of Candidate Roll no. of Candidate Registration No. of Candidate Photograph and Signature of Candidate Important Instructions for the Candidate Gender of the Candidate Documents To be carried.

Candidates must verify all these details before downloading the admit card. Candidates are advised to bring all documents in original as well as photocopies of all the documents to appear in interview