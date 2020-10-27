RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 Out for Sub Inspector Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Result Here

RPSC SI Provisional List 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Provisional List of Selected Candidate for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. Commission has published the list of total 187 candidates on its website provisionally selected for SI Posts. Candidates, who have appeared under the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check the Provisional List of Candidates available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Provisional List of selected candidates for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 has been uploaded on its official website.

Commission has uploaded the Provisional List of Roll Number of the candidate with their category. Candidates can check their Nam and Roll Number with the Remarks also as it has been given with their name and Roll number in the List.

All such candidates who have appeared for the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check the Provisional List available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts



How to Download: RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts