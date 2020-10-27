Study at Home
Search

RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 Out for Sub Inspector Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Result Here

 Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Provisional List of Selected Candidate for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oct 27, 2020 08:21 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
RPSC SI Provisional List 2020
RPSC SI Provisional List 2020

RPSC SI Provisional List 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Provisional List of Selected Candidate for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. Commission has published the list of total 187 candidates on its website provisionally selected for SI Posts. Candidates, who have appeared under the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check the Provisional List of Candidates available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Provisional List of selected candidates for the  Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 has been uploaded on its official website. 

Commission has uploaded the Provisional List of Roll Number of the candidate with their category. Candidates can check their Nam and Roll Number with the Remarks also as it has been given with their name and Roll number in the List. 

All such candidates who have appeared for the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check the Provisional List available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts

How to Download: RPSC SI Provisional List 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.
  • Click on the link "Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 (187 Candidate)"on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result for the Sub Inspector Posts.
  • Candidates should download and save the result for future reference.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material