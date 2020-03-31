RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam and RPSC Librarian Exam 2019-20 Postponed, Check RPSC Exam PDF @rpsc.gov.in

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam and RPSC Librarian Exam 2019-20: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has postponed the exam date for the post of Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade 2. In view of nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, RPSC has decided to postpone the exams till further orders.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam 2019 and RPSC Librarian Exam 2019 were scheduled to be held on 29 April 2020. RPSC will announce the new exam date on its official website rpsc.gov.in in due course.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam is an objective type paper of 300 marks. There will be 50 questions on General Knowledge of Rajasthan (Part 1) and 100 questions on Veterinary subject (Part 2). All Questions will carry equal marks. Negative marking would be done for each wrong answer.

RPSC Librarian exam is also an objective type exam. There will be 100 questions on LANGUAGE AND LIBRARY DEPARTMENT and 50 on Rajasthani Language , Literature & Scholarship, Geography of Rajasthan, General English and General Hindi. The maximum marks of the test is 300. All Questions carry equal marks and there will be Negative Marking for wrong answer.

Candidates will be given 3 hours to complete the exams.

The commission had invited applications for the recruitment of 900 Veterinary Officer in the month of October - November 2019 and 12 Librarian Grade II from 12 October to 25 November 2019.

Candidates are advised to keep their eye on RPSC official website or on this page for RPSC Exam Latest Updates.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Exam and RPSC Librarian Exam Postponed Notice PDF