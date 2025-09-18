RRB Group D Books 2025: Check Subject wise Booklist for Level 1 Posts Exam Preparation

RRB Group D Books 2025: Candidates preparing for the government exam have an ideal choice to work with Indian Railways. The RRB Group D syllabus has already been released by the recruitment and to cover the vast syllabus provided by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), candidates should choose the right books.
The RRB Group D written examination will be conducted in a single-phase computer-based test that will have subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. A wise range of books are available in the marked to help students master the syllabus of RRB Group D. However, candidates are recommended to choose the books that have relevant and updated information. Here, in this article, we have provided detailed information about the RRB Group D books to make it easier for candidates in their exam preparation journey.
RRB Group D Books 2025
RRB Group D Books are a useful study tool for exams. With the right books, candidates can cover a lot of material quickly and reduce the amount of time you need for review and practice exams. While selecting the books, make sure that the RRB Group D books contain the most updated syllabus and exam patterns. However, you must schedule study time for each chapter based on its weighted scores and level of difficulty. Scroll down to see the RRB Group D books that experts have recommended for each topic, as well as other important details.
RRB Group D Books List 2025: Subject-Wise
RRB Group D books are widely available both online and in local bookshops. The candidates must choose those who provide current and reliable information. Candidates who want to ace the exam should study from the most recent materials. For the convenience of the applicants, we have provided a list of RRB Group D books grouped by subjects.
RRB Group D Books for Mathematics
Mathematics is one of the most challenging and time-consuming portions of the examination. Candidates must understand the fundamentals and learn shortcut methods to boost calculating speed. Here are the RRB Group D books for the mathematics section shared below.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma
|
Arun Sharma
|
Quantitative Abilities Arithmetic Ability
|
Kiran Prakashan
|
Magical Book on Quicker Maths
|
M Tyra
RRB Group D Books for Reasoning
Reasoning is one of the most challenging yet easy sections of the exam. Candidates must learn the techniques to identify patterns and solve challenging questions quickly and correctly. Here are the RRB Group D books for the reasoning section shared below.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
M K Pandey
|
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Nishit K. Sinha
|
Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning
|
R S Aggarwal
|
Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S Aggarwal
|
New Approach to Reasoning Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical
|
BS Sijwali, Indu Sijwal
RRB Group D Books for General Awareness and General Science
RRB Group D General Awareness and General Science is one of the exam's highest-scoring sections. To stay up to date on current events, candidates should make it a practice to read newspapers and current affairs magazines. Here are the RRB Group D Books for the General Awareness and General Science portion, as shared below:
- Manorama Yearbook
- NCERT Books of Class VI: History, Geography, and Economics
- NCERT Books for Class VI: Physics, Chemistry and Biology
- General Knowledge-Lucent Publication
- Lucent's General Knowledge
- Arihant General Knowledge 2025
- Current Affairs of Previous Year
How to Cover RRB Group D Books?
The RRB Group D exam could be difficult to pass. You can pass the exam if you use proper study strategies and read well-written books. Here are some great tips for covering the RRB Group D books:
- Make sure the RRB Group D books follow the most recent pattern given in the official notification.
- Create a study plan and schedule your time according to your strengths and weaknes.
- For better accuracy and speed, practice as many questions as you can from the RRB Group D books.
- The RRB Group D Books provide practice questions based on solved examples, practice sets, and question banks.
- When selecting books for RRB Group D examination preparation, consider the reviews from former toppers.
