RRB Group D Books 2025: Check Subject wise Booklist for Level 1 Posts Exam Preparation

RRB Group D Books 2025: Candidates preparing for the government exam have an ideal choice to work with Indian Railways. The RRB Group D syllabus has already been released by the recruitment and to cover the vast syllabus provided by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), candidates should choose the right books. The RRB Group D written examination will be conducted in a single-phase computer-based test that will have subjects such as general science, mathematics, general intelligence, and general awareness. A wise range of books are available in the marked to help students master the syllabus of RRB Group D. However, candidates are recommended to choose the books that have relevant and updated information. Here, in this article, we have provided detailed information about the RRB Group D books to make it easier for candidates in their exam preparation journey.

RRB Group D books are widely available both online and in local bookshops. The candidates must choose those who provide current and reliable information. Candidates who want to ace the exam should study from the most recent materials. For the convenience of the applicants, we have provided a list of RRB Group D books grouped by subjects. RRB Group D Books for Mathematics Mathematics is one of the most challenging and time-consuming portions of the examination. Candidates must understand the fundamentals and learn shortcut methods to boost calculating speed. Here are the RRB Group D books for the mathematics section shared below. Book Name Author/Publication Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Aggarwal Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma Arun Sharma Quantitative Abilities Arithmetic Ability Kiran Prakashan Magical Book on Quicker Maths M Tyra

RRB Group D Books for Reasoning Reasoning is one of the most challenging yet easy sections of the exam. Candidates must learn the techniques to identify patterns and solve challenging questions quickly and correctly. Here are the RRB Group D books for the reasoning section shared below. Book Name Author/Publication Analytical Reasoning M K Pandey Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT Nishit K. Sinha Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S Aggarwal New Approach to Reasoning Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical BS Sijwali, Indu Sijwal RRB Group D Books for General Awareness and General Science RRB Group D General Awareness and General Science is one of the exam's highest-scoring sections. To stay up to date on current events, candidates should make it a practice to read newspapers and current affairs magazines. Here are the RRB Group D Books for the General Awareness and General Science portion, as shared below: