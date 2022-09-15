RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 (Today): RRC CEN 01/2019 Exam From 19 September

RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card: Indian Railways will release the admit card for the RRB Group D Exam under RRC CEN 02/2019 (Level 1 Posts) on 15 September 2022. Details Here.

RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the exam under phase four for Group D Posts, against advertisement number RRC CEN 02/2019 (Level 1 Posts) from 19 September 2022. Students who got their RRB Group D Exam scheduled on 19 September 2022 can download RRB Group D Admit Card from 15 September 2022 as the board release the admit card four days before to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. RRC Group D Admit Card can be downloaded by login into the provided link below, once released.

RRB Group D Phase 4 Link

In order to download the RRB 01/2019 Admit Card from the official website, the students should follow the below steps:

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the concerned RRBs Click on the admit card link given Now, use your REGISTRATION NUMBER AND PASSWORD/DOB Download RRB Group D Exam Admit Card

RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam will be held till 07 October 2022. This exam is being organized by Three RRCs including RRC Central Railway (Mumbai), RRC Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and RRC North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur).