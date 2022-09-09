RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Dates (Out): Check Test Centre and Date for Mumbai, Kolkata & Gorakhpur on 12 September

RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Biard for Mumbai, Kolkata & Gorakhpur centres. Students can check the admit card and other details here.

RRB Group D Phase 4 Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has now announced the dates of the exam for Group D under Phase 4. The computer-based exam for the remaining candidates will be held from 19 September to 07 October 2022 for CEN RRC 01/2019. The exam will now be conducted by RRC Central Railway (Mumbai), RRC Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and RRC North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur).

How to Check RRB Group D Exam Date ?

The board will release the exact exam date of the candidates on 12 September 2022 at 11 AM. Along with their exam date, the students can also check their exam city. Those who are eligible for Travel Pass can download it on 12 September 2022 at 6 PM on the official websites of all RRBs.

What is RRB Group D Phase 4 Admit Card Date?

According to the official notification, the downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link. Hence we can expect RRB Group D Admit Card Link on 15 September 2022.

What should I Carry at RRB Group D Exam Centre ?

Aadhar-linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.

The railways are conducting the RRB Group D Exam under Phase 3 on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) from 08 September to 19 September 2022. The candidates can download RRB Group D Admit Card for the third stage by vsiiting the providing link:

RRB Group D Admit Card

The recruitment is being done to fill 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In 2019, more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Vacancy.