RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 Today: RRC CEN 01/2019 Exam From 8 Sep

RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 will be released today by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of the board. Candidates can download it from here.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 Today: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for RRB Group D Exam scheduled under Phase 3 on 08 September 2022 as the board upload the RRB Group D Admit Card Link four days before the exam. The candidates who are appearing in the exam on 09 September can download RRB Group D Admit Card on 05 September and so on. Students can log in to the link provided for the admit card updates.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. For example RRB Chandigarh - rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given on the website ‘सीईएन-01/2019-आर.आर.सी.(वेतन-स्तर-1) : कंप्यूटर-आधारित-परीक्षा (सी.बी.टी.) परीक्षा-शहर-पर्ची देखने / ई-कॉल लैटर डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें ‘

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page where you can login using your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download RRB Level 1 Admit Card

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

The candidates will be 100 Multiple-choice questions of 100 marks on General Science (25 questions), Mathematics (25 questions), General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 questions) and General Awareness & Current Affairs (20 questions). Students will be given 1 hour to complete the test.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is organizing the computer based exam for Level 1 Posts on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). The exam under Phase 3 is scheduled to be held from 08 September to 19 September 2022. RRB Group D 2022 CBT phase-1 Exam was held from 17 to 25 August 2022 and Phase 2 is being conducted from 26 August 2022.

Candidates should remember to carry their e-admit card along with a valid Photo ID such as a Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL to the exam centre.