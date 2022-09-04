RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 Today: RRC CEN 01/2019 Exam From 8 Sep

RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 will be released today by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website of the board. Candidates can download it from here.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022
RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022

RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 Today: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)  will release the admit card for RRB Group D Exam scheduled under Phase 3 on 08 September 2022 as the board upload the RRB Group D Admit Card Link four days before the exam. The candidates who are appearing in the exam on 09 September can download RRB Group D Admit Card on 05 September and so on. Students can log in to the link provided for the admit card updates.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. For example RRB Chandigarh - rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link given on the website ‘सीईएन-01/2019-आर.आर.सी.(वेतन-स्तर-1) : कंप्यूटर-आधारित-परीक्षा (सी.बी.टी.)  परीक्षा-शहर-पर्ची देखने / ई-कॉल लैटर डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें ‘

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page where you can login using your  Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download RRB Level 1 Admit Card

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

The candidates will be 100 Multiple-choice questions of 100 marks on General Science (25 questions), Mathematics (25 questions), General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 questions) and General Awareness & Current Affairs (20 questions). Students will be given 1 hour to complete the test.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is organizing the computer based exam for Level 1 Posts on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).  The exam under Phase 3 is scheduled to be held from 08 September to 19 September 2022.  RRB Group D 2022 CBT phase-1 Exam was held from 17 to 25 August 2022 and Phase 2 is being conducted from 26 August 2022.

Candidates should remember to carry their e-admit card along with a valid Photo ID such as a Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL to the exam centre.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next