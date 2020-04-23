RRB JE 2 Result 2019 Out @rrbajmer.gov.in, Download RRB JE Final Result Here

RRB JE 2 Result 2019-20 Out: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of Panel 2 for the post of Junior Engineer under CEN NO.03/2018 for Ajmer Region. Candidates can download RRB JE Final Result 2019 for Panel 2 from the official website of RRB Ajmer i.e. rrbajmer.gov.in.

RRB JE Final Result for Panel 2 Link is given below. The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates for Junior Engineer for Track Machine, Carriage and Wagon , Diesel Mechanical, Mechanical (Workshop), / Electrical / General Services, / Electrical / TRD, Electrical (Workshop), S And T / Signal, S and T / Telecommunication under various categories.

A total of 48 candidates are qualified under RRB Ajmer Division. RRB JE Final Result has been prepared on the basis of candidate’s performance Computer Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

The Railway will send the appointment letter to the selected candidates .

RRB JE Final Result Download PDF

How to Download RRB JE Final Result for Panel 2 ?

Go to the official site of RRB Ajmer i.e. rrbajmer.gov.in. Click on the link “22-04-2020 : Result of Part Panel-2 for various posts of Junior Engineers under CEN No. 03/2018 (After DV)”, available under ‘Result’ Section on the home page. A PDF file will open where candidates can check their list of selected candidates . Download RRB JE Final Result PDF File Take a hard copy for the further need.

Railways had invited applications for a total of 13,487 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers (JE) under various disciplines, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways across the country. RRB JE CBT for 2nd stage was conducted from 28 August to 02 September 2019 and on 09 September 2019 for some centres then qualified candidates in the exam was called for RRB JE DV and Medical Examination round on 12 November 2019.