RRB JE CEN 03/2018: Refund Process for Pending Exam Fee Started @rrbcdg.gov.in, Details Here

RRB JE CEN 03/2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the partial refund of the application fee process for JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA against the advertisement number CEN 03/2018. The board has released a notice in this regard on the official website.

According to the notice, While most of such candidates have already received their refund, some others are yet to receive it due to incorrect bank account details submitted by them or because of technical reasons. Such candidates are advised to submit their claim for a partial refund of their examination fee.

To increase the number of candidates in the exam, the board has announced that all those candidates who appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) held from 22 May 2019 to 02 June 2019 (total 12 days) and 26 June 2019 to 28 June 2019 (total 03 days - rescheduled) will be refunded, partially or fully. The candidates belonging to the general category are entitled to get a partial refund on the application fee, the rest of the candidates get a total refund.

The candidates are required to fill up the application form with correct Registration No., Roll No., Name of Candidate (as per application), Date of Birth 5. Father’s Name (as per application), Community, Aadhar No. , Registered Mobile No. , Date of CBT, Bank Acc Holder’s Name, Bank Account No., Bank IFSC Code, Name of Bank. The claim can be processed till 31 July 2021. Afterwards, the link will be disabled.

Instructions for RRB JE CEN 03/2018 Refund Process

Last date for partial refund claim: 31st July 2021 (23:59hrs).

The partial refund will be admissible subject to verification of the candidate’s information.

Incorrect, incomplete and/or late claims will be summarily rejected.

Only one partial refund per bank account will be allowed.

The link for a partial refund is also being shared through SMS to the registered mobile numbers of the

candidates concerned.

Click Here to Claim for Refunds