RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB JE Result 2025 Released at rrbbbs.gov.in, Download Junior Engineer CBT 1 Merit list PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 19, 2025, 12:42 IST

RRB JE Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneswar has declared the RRB JE Result 2025 for the posts of  Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) on its official website. Result is based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination. Check the result pdf here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RRB JE Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneswar has declared the RRB JE Result 2025 for on its official website. Result is based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination. All those candidates appeared in various round of selection process for these posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can download their result available on the official websithttps://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRBs had conducted the written exam for one of the major recruitment drives on 16, 17, and 18 December 2024 across the country-

RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025: Download PDF Link

Candidates who appeared in the  Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination for Junior Engineer posts can download their RRB JE Result 2025 and Scorecard using the direct download link to the regional website where they have applied. Below are the list of regional website-

RRB JE Result 2025 Download Link 

How to Download RRB JE Result 2025?

You can download the RRB JE Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB- https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the CEN 03/2024 : 1st provisional panels for various posts of Junior Engineer. (English)  on the official website.
Step 3: Now click on the link on the home page. 
Step 4: The RRB JE result pdf will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Now click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Download the result the same for future reference.


What's Nest After JE Result 2025 

Based on performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination and subject to fulfilling all other criteria, the candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers (in ascending order) are provisionally selected and recommended to the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar for further process of recruitment for the various posts of Junior Engineer in Level 6.

 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News