RRB JE Result 2025 Released at rrbbbs.gov.in, Download Junior Engineer CBT 1 Merit list PDF Link Here

RRB JE Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneswar has declared the RRB JE Result 2025 for on its official website. Result is based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination. All those candidates appeared in various round of selection process for these posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can download their result available on the official websithttps://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/
RRBs had conducted the written exam for one of the major recruitment drives on 16, 17, and 18 December 2024 across the country-
RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2025: Download PDF Link
Candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination for Junior Engineer posts can download their RRB JE Result 2025 and Scorecard using the direct download link to the regional website where they have applied. Below are the list of regional website-
|RRB JE Result 2025
|Download Link
How to Download RRB JE Result 2025?
You can download the RRB JE Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB- https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the CEN 03/2024 : 1st provisional panels for various posts of Junior Engineer. (English) on the official website.
Step 3: Now click on the link on the home page.
Step 4: The RRB JE result pdf will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Now click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Download the result the same for future reference.
What's Nest After JE Result 2025
Based on performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, Medical Examination and subject to fulfilling all other criteria, the candidates bearing the following Roll Numbers (in ascending order) are provisionally selected and recommended to the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar for further process of recruitment for the various posts of Junior Engineer in Level 6.
