RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Direct Download Link

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 will be available today i.e. 05 May 2022. Candidates can check the direct download link and updates here.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) 2 on 05 May 2022 on the official websites of RRB. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card will be available in various zones including Ahmedabad, Ajmer Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri and Trivandrum. The candidates can check the updates of the admit card by clicking on the link below:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 consists of 120 questions of 120 marks divided into 3 parts i.e. General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks,), Maths (35 questions of 35 marks) and General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 questions of 35 marks). 1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates will be given 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The candidates will be required to score 40% marks in order to qualify for the exam. However, candidates with reserved categories will be given exemption.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RRB Zone For Example - RRB Chandigarh i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the admit card link given on the homepage Enter your details and click on ‘Login’ Button Download RRB NTPC Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card and appear in the exam

RRB NTPC CBT Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 May 2022 (Monday) and 10 May 2022 (Tuesday) across India for 4 and 6 Levels of NTPC. Candidates who qualified for other levels i.e. Level 2, 3 and will be informed in due course regarding the exam date and time.