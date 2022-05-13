RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Released, Check Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates 2022 for Levels 5, 3 and 2 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on regional websites of RRBs. Candidates can check exam dates here.

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Dates 2022 for Levels 5, 3 and 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam dates of the 2nd Stage of the Computer-based Test (CBT-2) of Non-Technial Popular Category (NTPC) for Pay Level-5, 3 & 2. As per the notice, RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam will be held from 12 June 2022 onwards. Those who qualify for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 can appear for the CBT 2 on the scheduled date and time. The candidates would be able to check the exact exam date on their admit card.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card for Level 5, 3, and 2

The admit card for the NTPC CBT 2 Exam is expected in the first week of June. The link will be released on the regional websites of RRBs. The candidates will be required to download RRB NTPC Admit Card in order to attend the exam.

The railways have conducted the computer based exam for Levels 4 and 6 on 09 and 10 May 2022 across the country and the answer key for the same is released on 13 May 2022.

The official notification reads, “Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.”

RRB has organized the Phase 1 Exam from 28 December 2020. The result of CBT-1 was published in the official Websites of RRBs between 30 March 2022 to 01 April 2022. More than 7 lakhs candidates were shortlisted for Pay Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.