RRB NTPC CBTST Result 2022 (Out) @rrbcdg.gov.in: Download Link Here

RRB NTPC CBTST Result 2022 has been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates can download from here.

RRB NTPC CBTST Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Chandigarh has released the link to Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test (CBTST) held on 27 August 2022 on Chandigarh Zonal Website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who appeared in the exam can check their RRB NTPC Typing Result 2022 by clicking on RRB NTPC CBTST Result Link provided in this article.

RRB NTPC CBTST Result Download Link

How to Download RRB NTPC CBTST Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of the RRB Chandigarh and click on the link given on the homepage ‘CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : RESULT of CBTST - Click here to view the RESULT for Computer Based Typing Skill Test’ After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the login page where you are required to enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’ Download RRB NTPC Result 2022 Check Your Marks Take a print out of the result for future use.

The candidates were given typing test of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) in English and 24 words in Hindi. The typing skill test was qualifying in nature and was conducted for the post of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper and Accounts Clerk cum Typist Posts.