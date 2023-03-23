RRB NTPC Result 2019 Out for Chandigarh Region @rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Download Link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the result for various NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts) under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) on its official website-rrbcdg.gov.in.Download PDF.

RRB NTPC Result 2019 Out: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the result for various NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts) under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) on its official website. Candidates appeared in various round of selection process under CBTs (1&2) and CBT ST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination can download RRB NTPC Result 2019 from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh-rrb cdg.gov.in.

However you can download the RRB NTPC Result 2019 directly through the link given below.

The result for NTPC (Graduate and Undergraduate Posts) including Goods Guard, Jr. Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist,Senior Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk and other posts are based on the performance of candidates in CBTs (1&2) and CBT ST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination.

According to the short notice released, "Further action for appointment will be taken by the Northern Railway after verification of eligibility conditions and original testimonials as per CEN No.01/2019(NTPC). Candidates shall be informed accordingly by the office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda House, New Delhi, for the above."

Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for (NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts) can download the RRB NTPC Result 2019 after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RRB NTPC Result 2019