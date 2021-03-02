RRB MI Recruitment Exam 2021: Candidates appearing for the exam will get exam fee refund, Check Details Here

RRB MI Recruitment 2021 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started refunding examination fees of the candidates appearing in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Ministerial and Isolated Category posts against CEN-03/2019. If you are one of those candidates, you have to send your bank details to the bank.

According to the recent updates, RRB has further requested the candidates to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC code provided by them is correct. It will not be possible to amend the bank details after submission, so extra care should be taken by the candidates. RRBs shall not be responsible for the further failure of refund, if any, on account of incorrect details furnished by the candidates and will not entertain further correspondence in this regard.

In order to facilitate these candidates to provide their Bank Account Details, RRBs have decided to provide a one-time opportunity for providing Bank Account Details. Accordingly, an Update Bank Account Link will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from 02 March 2021, 10.00 AM to 17 March 2021, 05.00 PM. SMS and Email will also be sent to these candidates to provide their correct Bank Account Details. Candidates are advised to make use of this one-time opportunity to provide their Bank Account Details.

Download RRB MI 2021 Bank Update

Official Website

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1663 vacancies of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst).

On 20 February, the railway had released the Ministerial & Isolated Categories (Steno, Jr Translator & Chief Law Asst) vacancies answer keys. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the Computer Based Test for Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019 was conducted from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020 & on 07 January 2021 from 22 February to 28 February 2021.