RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online for 1763 Vacancies by October 17

Key Points RRC NCR has released 1763 Act Apprentice posts across Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra divisions and Jhansi Workshop under the Apprentices Act, 1961

Class 10th pass and ITI certified candidates are eligible to apply online at rrcpryj.org

Interested can apply online between September 18 and October 18, 2025

RRC NCR Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR), has released the RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 notification for 1763 Act Apprentice vacancies across its major divisions, such as Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, and the Jhansi Workshop. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 18 and October 17, 2025. Indian Railways has released this notification under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates looking for railways jobs after 10th pass or ITI jobs can apply online by visiting the official website, rrcpryj.org The candidates interested in applying for announced apprenticeship vacancies must have passed 10th Class (Matriculation) and the age of the candidate must be between 15 and 24 years. Continue reading this article for more information on RRB NCR Recruitment 2025.

RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 OUT The online application procedure for RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 has been started for the RRC NCR Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have completed their class 10th have ITI certification in relevant trades such as Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, COPA, etc. Candidates are requested to read the detailed official notification pdf. RRC NCR Notification 2025 PDF Download Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRC NCR Notification 2025 PDF. RRC NCR Notification 2025 PDF Download RRC NCR Recruitment 2025: Overview RRC NCR Notification 2025 is out at rrcpryj.org. Interested candidates can apply online between September 18 and October 17, 2025 after visiting the official website. Check the table below for RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) Notification Release Date 16th September 2025 Application Start Date 18th September 2025 Last Date to Apply 17th October 2025 Total Vacancies 1763 Posts Post Name Act Apprentice Mode of Application Online Official Website rrcpryj.org RRC NCR Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate must be between 15 and 24 years as of September 16, 2025. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed the SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised board and must have passed the ITI in a relevant trade issued by the NCVT/SCVT recognised by the Government of India.