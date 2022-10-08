RRC Recruitment 2022: Submit Application for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts

RRC Recruitment 2022: Southern Railway under Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring candidates for the posts of Level 1 and Level 2. Read Details Below.

RRC Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Southern Railway has published the notification in the employment newspaper (dated 08 October to 14 October 2022) and on rrcmas.in. The recruitment will be done for the Scouts and Guides Quota candidates for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts. Interested and eligible students can apply offline from 08 October to 08 November 2022.

Students should be active members of a Scouts organization for 5 years. President’s Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge Holder in any section. He/she should have attended two events at National Level or All India Railway Level and two events at the state level.

Those who are interested for Southern Railway Recruitment 2022 under Level 2 NTPC posts should b2 12th class passed and those for Level 2 Technician Posts should possess ITI qualifications. For RRC Level 1 posts should be 10th class passed or ITI.

The age limit for RRB Level 2 Posts is 30 years, while for Level 1 Posts is 33 years. The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The selection of the candidates under Southern Railway Scouts and Guide Recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be of 60 marks, followed by certificate verification of 40 marks.

How to Submit RRC Application Form ?

The candidates can send their application in a prescribed format along with other necessary documents that should be submitted offline to the ‘Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Southern Railway, 3rd Floor, No 5, Dr PV Cherian Crescent Road, Egmore, Chennai 60008. The application should be superscribing ‘Application for Recruitment Against Scouts & Guides Quota - Level 2’ or ‘Application for Recruitment Against Scouts & Guides Quota - Level 1’.

RRC Recruitment Notification Download

RRC Recruitment Download Application Form