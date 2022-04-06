RRC South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for 147 Goods Train Manager/Goods Guard @rrchubli.in

RRC South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, South Western Railway (SWR) has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Goods Train Manager (erstwhile Goods Guard) at rrchubli.in. The recruitment will be done through General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE).
All serving regular employees of Division/Units/Workshops/Headquarters of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory /Yelhanka (RWF/YNK) are eligible to apply for SWR Recruitment 2022.
RRC South Western Railway Notification Download
RRC South Western Railway Online Application Link
Important Dates
Goods Train Manager - 147
- UR - 84
- SC- 21
- ST - 10
- OBC - 32
Eligibility Criteria for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
Degree from recognized university
Age Limit:
- General - 18 to 42 years
- OBC - 18 to 45 years
- SC/ST - 18 to 47 years
Selection Process for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Exam
- Document Verification
- Medical Exam
How to Apply for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to RRC/SWR website - rrchubli.in
- Fill your details and upload documents whereever asked
- After filling up the details and reading the declrartion, click on ‘preview button’ and go through your details
- Now, submit your application
- Take a print out of the application and send to respctive Division/Units