RRC South Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for 147 Goods Train Manager/Goods Guard @rrchubli.in

RRC South Western Railway is hiring 147 Goods Train Manager (erstwhile Goods Guard). Candidates can check the online application link and other details here.

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 15:47 IST
RRC South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Board, South Western Railway (SWR) has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Goods Train Manager (erstwhile Goods Guard) at rrchubli.in. The recruitment will be done through General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE).

All serving regular employees of Division/Units/Workshops/Headquarters of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory /Yelhanka (RWF/YNK) are eligible to apply for SWR Recruitment 2022.

RRC South Western Railway Notification Download

RRC South Western Railway Online Application Link

Important Dates

Goods Train Manager - 147

  • UR - 84
  • SC- 21
  • ST - 10
  • OBC - 32

Eligibility Criteria for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Degree from  recognized university

Age Limit:

  • General - 18 to 42 years
  • OBC - 18 to 45 years
  • SC/ST - 18 to 47 years

Selection Process for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Online Exam
  2. Document Verification
  3. Medical Exam

How to Apply for RRC South Western Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to RRC/SWR website - rrchubli.in
  2. Fill your details and upload documents whereever asked
  3. After filling up the details and reading the declrartion, click on ‘preview button’ and go through your details
  4. Now, submit your application
  5. Take a print out of the application and send to respctive Division/Units

