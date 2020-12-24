RRC WR GDCE Admit Card 2020 Released @rrc-wr.com, Download CBT Call Letter Here

RRC WR GDCE Admit Card 2020: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Region (WR) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) for the post of Junior Clerk /Trains Clerk and Commercial Clerk on its official website. Candidates can download RRC WR Admit Card from the official website of RRC rrc-wr.com.

RRC WR GDCE Admit Card Links are given below. The candidates can download RRC WR GDCE Junior Clerk /Trains Admit Card and RRC WR GDCE Commercial Clerk Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RRC WR GDCE Admit Card for Junior Clerk /Trains Clerk

RRC WR GDCE Admit Card for Commercial Clerk

RRC WR GDCE Exam is scheduled to be held on in 2 Shifts on 03 January 2021 at 30 Centres in Mumbai, Surat , Vadodara, Ahmedabad , Rajkot and Indore

How to Download RRC WR GDCE Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of RRC - rrc-wr.com Go to ‘GDCE Recruitment Notifications for 2019’ and click on ‘Notice for downloading Call Letter & Instructions for CBT of GDCE Notification No. 1 & 2’ RRC WR GDCE Admit Card PDF will open where you fill find a link to download the admit card at the bottom of the page Click on the that link A new page will open where you need to click on ‘Download Admit Card’ for GDCE Notification No.1 Junior Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk and for GDCE Notification No.2 Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk Login using Application no. and Password Download and take print out of RRC WR GDCE Call letter

As per the official notice, ‘Employees are advised to take PRINT OUT of Call Letter and Format of Relieving letter. Employees will fill up necessary details in Relieving Letter and approach their Unit In-charge. Concerned Supervisor / In-charge after verifying will duly sign and will return it to the employee. Employee has to produce Call Letter and Relieving Letter duly stamped & signed by Unit In-charge at the venue of CBT’

RRC WR GDCE Exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions. Negative marking would be done and for each wrong answer 1/3 of allotted marks for that question will be deducted. The duration of Exam is 90 minutes (120 minutes for those who are availing SCRIBE)