RRCAT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 113 Trade Apprentice Posts@rrcat.gov.in, Opportunity for 10th/ITI Passed

RRCAT has invited online application for the 113 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check RRCAT recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited applications for 113 Trade Apprentice Posts under extant provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 . Interested applicants can apply for these posts on or before 17 August 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for these post should note that they must be registered on NAPS portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.org/ which is an official website of the Central Government for exchange of information on Apprenticeship. Candidates must have passed the 10th class board examination prior to taking admission in ITIs and secured a minimum of 50% in aggregate in 10th class board examination.

Notification Details RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advertisement No. RRCAT-5/2021

Important Dates RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 August 2022

Final merit list will be published on: 07 September 2022

Medical examination of candidates will be conducted from: 07 to 12 November 2022.

Vacancy Details RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentice-113

Welder(Gas & Electric)-3

Fitter-15

Machinist-6

Turner-8

Draughtsman (Mech.)-6

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning-4

Electrician-10

Electronics Mechanic / Instrument Mechanic /Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics-15

Electroplater-3

COPA-3

Plumber-2

Surveyor-1

Mason-1

Carpenter-1

Secretarial Assistant-14

Draughtsman (Civil)-1

Data Entry Operator-15

Driver-cum-Mechanic (Light Motor Vehicle)-4

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic-1

Eligibility Criteria RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Passed ITI in the concerned trade for which they are applying.

Candidates must have passed the 10th class board examination prior to taking admission in ITIs and secured a minimum of 50% in aggregate in 10th class board examination.

Check the notification link for details of the educational

RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How to Apply RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the link https://www.info.rrcat.gov.in/recdev/recdev_ad_appr_july_22/ on or before 17 August 2022.