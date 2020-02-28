RSCB Result 2020: Cut off for Banking Asst, Manager & Other Released @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSCB Result 2020: Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank has released the Cut off marks for the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Posts exam can check their cut off marks on the official website of Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank-http://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.



Rajasthan Cooperative Bank has released the cut off marks for the posts of Banking Assistant, Computer Programmer, Manager, Senior Manager, Steno posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the exam for these posts can check the cut off marks available on the official website.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank has also released the list of Not Qualified Candidates for all the above posts.

Earlier Rajasthan Cooperative Bank had released the result for the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno on its official website. The written examination for these posts was conducted from 16 to 19 December 2019. Institute of Banking Selection Personnel (IBPS) had conducted the exam in online mode for these posts.

It is to be noted that Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank RSCB had earlier invited application for the total 715 posts for the recruitment of Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer and Other on its official website.

Candidates can check the cut off marks available on the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank.

How to Download Cut off Marks for Banking Asst, Manager under RSCB Result 2020

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Bank- http://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click the Cur off marks link for various posts including Manager, Computer Programmer, Manager and Steno available on the website.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the cut off marks for various posts.

Take Print Out of cut off marks and take a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank for latest updates regarding the posts of Manager, Computer Programmer and Steno.