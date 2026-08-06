RSCIT Answer Key 2026: महावीर यूनिवर्सिटी RSCIT ने उत्तर कुंजी की जारी, ये रहा डायरेक्ट लिंक
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: वर्धमान महावीर खुला विश्वविद्यालय ने RSCIT परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी जारी कर दी है। 19 जुलाई और 2 अगस्त की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से आंसर-की पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: वर्धमान महावीर खुला विश्वविद्यालय, कोटा ने RSCIT आंसर की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी की है। RSCIT परीक्षा का आयोजन 19 जुलाई और 2 अगस्त को किया गया था। जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षाओं में शामिल हुए थे, वे आंसर की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उत्तर कुंजी सेट वाइज जारी की गई है। उत्तर कुंजी के माध्यम से उम्मीदवार अपने उत्तरों का मिलान कर सकते हैं।
RSCIT Answer Key 2026: उत्तर कुंजी जारी
RSCIT उत्तर कुंजी 2 अगस्त की परीक्षा के लिए जारी की गई है। आपत्ति दर्ज कराने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को 7 अगस्त तक का समय दिया गया है। वर्धमान महावीर खुला विश्वविद्यालय ने 2 अगस्त की परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी है।
यहां क्लिक करें - RSCIT उत्तर कुंजी डाउनलोड लिंक
Rajasthan RSCIT Answer Key 2026: हाइलाइट्स
उम्मीदवारों को ध्यान देना चाहिए कि 19 जुलाई की परीक्षा के लिए आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की अवधि समाप्त हो चुकी है। आंसर की से जुड़ी अन्य हाइलाइट्स के लिए नीचे दिए गए टेबल को देख सकते हैं।
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परीक्षा का नाम
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RSCIT एग्जाम
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विश्वविद्यालय
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वर्धमान महावीर खुला विश्वविद्यालय, कोटा
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संबंधित विभाग
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RSCIT Cell
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उत्तर कुंजी का प्रकार
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प्रोविजनल आंसर की
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परीक्षा तिथियां
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19 जुलाई और 2 अगस्त 2026
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उपलब्ध बुकलेट सेट
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Set-A, Set-B, Set-C और Set-D
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2 अगस्त परीक्षा की उत्तर कुंजी जारी होने की तिथि
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4 अगस्त 2026
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2 अगस्त परीक्षा के लिए आपत्ति की अंतिम तिथि
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7 अगस्त 2026
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आपत्ति का माध्यम
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केवल ईमेल
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आपत्ति भेजने का ईमेल
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rscitexam@vmou.ac.in
Rajasthan RSCIT Answer Key 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप से ऑनलाइन आंसर की डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट vmou.ac.in/ पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, RSCIT Answer Key 2026 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 आंसर की पीडीएफ स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
स्टेप 4 पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें और अपने उत्तरों का मिलान करें।
स्टेप 5 प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.