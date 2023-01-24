RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) Schedule out, Download PDF Notification, know all details

Know here about RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) important details and complete procedure. Also download the notification pdf.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the dates and other details regarding Document Verification of Assistant Fire Officer RSMSSB AFO 2021. A total of 29 posts were there in the AFO exam notification for which double the candidates are selected for document verification. Candidates will be given joining only after final document verification.

The board has now released the date, time, schedule and procedure for RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV). The date for RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) is 31 January 2023. Candidates have to report at 10 AM at Rajasthan Staff Selection Board office in Jaipur. Candidates need to bring two copies of Detailed Registration Form along with all necessary documents and self attested photocopies. Candidates are advised to check official notification for complete details.

How to check RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) notification

Step 1 Open the RSMSSB official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

Step 2 Go to the ‘Latest News’ section

Step 3 Click on the link titled ‘AFO 2021 Document Verification schedule’’

Step 4 Download the notification containing roll no. of selected candidates for ‘Document ’Verification’ along with necessary instructions.

Step 5 Check your roll no. in the list and go through the list of important instructions given in the notification.

Direct Link to download RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) Notification

Candidates can also download the RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) Notification from the direct link given below

RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV)

Date Time and Venue of RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV)

Date of RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV) 31 January 2023 Reporting Time of DV 10 AM Venue of DV Rajasthan Staff Selection Board office, Jaipur.

Important instructions regarding RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV)

The board has released a check list of important instructions regarding the detailed document verification process. Here are the important instructions:

Candidates need to fill Detailed registration form along with fee payment to be done online between 28 January 2023 to 31 January 2023 via SSO ID. Candidates need to login on Recruitment Portal via SSO ID. then visit MY RECRUITMENT-DETAIL FORM CUM SCRUTINY. Click on ‘Assistant Fire Officer 2021’ link and deposit fees. After filling Detailed registration form and depositing fees, candidates need to bring two copies of registration form along with printout of fee payment for Document Verification. Candidates need to bring all necessary documents along with self attested copies.

A complete list of required documents is given below

List of Documents and Certificates for RSMSSB AFO 2021 Document Verification (DV)

Original Photo ID

Educational Certificates

Proof of Age

Caste Certificate

Character Certificate

Proof of Residence

Marriage Certificate If Applicable

Sports Certificate

Nationality Certificate

Employment Certificate



Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of RSMSSB AFO 2021 clearly before proceeding for Document Verification.