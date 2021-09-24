RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key 2021 Out @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF Here

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Question Paper and Answer Key Link Here.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the answer key along with question paper of the exam for the post of Agriculture Supervisor or Krishi Parvekshak Posts. Candidates who attended the RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Exam on 18 September, can download RSMSSB Answer Key Card through online mode on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also submit their objection if they found any answer wrongly mentioned on Rajasthan SSO website (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) from 27 September from 1 PM to 29 September 2021.

Check RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key Link and Master Question Paper Link below:

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key 2021

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Question Paper 2021

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key Notice

It is to be noted that the candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per objection. The candidates should submit proof of authentic and standard books. They are required to mention their Roll Number and Question Serial Number. Also, mention the details of the book such as name, author, publication name, page number etc.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Result shall be released after considering all the objections.

How to Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Download’ Link given under Agriculture Supervisor 2021: First Answar Key-103’

Download RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Answer Key PDF

Check Answer and take a print out of the same

RSMSSB had published the notification for filling up 2254 vacancies. Out of total, 2002 vacancies are for Agriculture Supervisor Non TSP Area and 252 for Agriculture Supervisor TSP areas.