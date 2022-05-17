RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022 (Out)@rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

RSMSSB has released the details document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO) on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the details document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer. Earlier RSMSSB has announced the list of shortlisted candidates in the written exam for the Assistant Public Relation Officer post.

All those candidates who have been qualified successfully for the document verification round can check the RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB is to conduct the document verification for the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer from 25-26 May 2022. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the document verification round as per the selection process.

It is noted that RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 was conducted on 24 April 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Commission has announced the list of qualified candidates in the written exam on 13 May 2022.

Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the document verification round as per the schedule available on the official website. Candidates should note that they will have to bring the details application form with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps



Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News and Notification Section on the home page. Click on the link given under ‘APRO 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Selected Candidates’ on the home page. Download APRO 2021 : Document Verification Schedule for Selected Candidates PDF and save the same for future reference.

You can download directly the RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download; RSMSSB APRO DV Schedule 2022

It is noted that earlier Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had issued notification for a total of 76 Assistant Public Relation Officer posts.