RSMSSB APRO Exam Date 2022 (Announced) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Link Here

RSMSSB APRO Exam Date has been announced by Rajasthan Subordinate Services Ministerial Board (RSMSSB) on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, and other details here.

RSMSSB APRO Exam Date 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Services Ministerial Board (RSMSSB) has announced the exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO). Candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 can download the exam notice from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rmsssbb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled the exam date for Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO) on 24 April 2022 at various exam centers. The exam will be for 2 hours commence from 10 AM to 12 PM. The admit card for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download RSMSSB APO Exam Date Notice PDF?

Visit the official website.i.e.rmsssbb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the 'Latest News'. Then, click on the notification that reads 'APRO 2021: Important Notification Regarding Exam Schedule. Then, A PDF will be opened. Download the RSMSSB APO Exam Date Notice PDF and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB APO Exam Date Notice PDF

RSMSSB APO Exam Pattern

The exam pattern for this recruitment will consist of an objective type test (objective) and interview. The level of the exam will be of Senior Secondary Level for Paper-II (language paper).

Paper Subjects Marks/Questions Time 1 Law 150/150 3 hours 2 Language (General Hindi/English) 25/50 2 hours

RSMSSB APO Selection Process

The selection process revolves around written test and Interview. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for an interview round which will be of 25 marks.

Instructions to follow:-

The candidates are required to download RSMSSB APO Admit Card for future reference. Candidates are also advised to carry identity proof along with a copy of admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep eye on the official website for latest updates.