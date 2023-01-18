RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022 (Released): Download PDF Here

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the result of the Document Verification (DV) held for the post of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. According to the official notice, a total of 5672 candidates are selected under Non-Scheduled Area and 175 are selected under the Scheduled Area. The total number of selected students is 8974. RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result is available on the board’s website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut-Off Marks

Non TSP Area

Category

Non-Scheduled Rea Cut Off Marks

Scheduled Rea Cut-Off Marks

Gen

Gen

 101.6204

80.0000

Fem

91.7929

80.0000

WD

80.0000

 

DV

80.0000

  

EWS

Gen

80.0000

  

Fem

80.0000

  

WD

-

-

DV

-

-

OBC

Gen

80.0000

  

Fem

80.0000

  

WD

-

  

DV

-

  

MBC

Gen

80.0000

70.0000

Fem

80.0000

  

WD

-

  

DV

-

  

SC

Gen

70.0000

70.0000

Fem

70.0000

 

WD

-

  

DV

 70.0000  

ST

Gen

70.0000

 70.0000

Fem

70.0000

  

WD

-

-

DV

-

-

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will the result link '18-01-2023  Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks'

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and RSMSSB  Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 were conducted on 18 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. Other than this, RSMSSB Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 on  19 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM to 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. The board has announced the result of the written exam on 31 August 2022.

 

