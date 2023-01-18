RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022 (Released): Download PDF Here

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022 has been released by the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF Here.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the result of the Document Verification (DV) held for the post of Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor. According to the official notice, a total of 5672 candidates are selected under Non-Scheduled Area and 175 are selected under the Scheduled Area. The total number of selected students is 8974. RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result is available on the board’s website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result - Download Here

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut-Off Marks

Non TSP Area

Category Non-Scheduled Rea Cut Off Marks Scheduled Rea Cut-Off Marks Gen Gen 101.6204 80.0000 Fem 91.7929 80.0000 WD 80.0000 DV 80.0000 EWS Gen 80.0000 Fem 80.0000 WD - - DV - - OBC Gen 80.0000 Fem 80.0000 WD - DV - MBC Gen 80.0000 70.0000 Fem 80.0000 WD - DV - SC Gen 70.0000 70.0000 Fem 70.0000 WD - DV 70.0000 ST Gen 70.0000 70.0000 Fem 70.0000 WD - - DV - -

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will the result link '18-01-2023 Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks'

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 2 were conducted on 18 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. Other than this, RSMSSB Sr Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam Paper 1 and Paper 2 on 19 June 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM to 02:30 to 04:30 PM respectively. The board has announced the result of the written exam on 31 August 2022.