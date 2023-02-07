RSMSSB Computer Instructor Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link to Download Final Result PDF, Check Cut Off Marks

RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Final Result 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on its official website. Candidates can check their result and final cut off score from the official notification released by the RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in For more information such as direct link to download the result PDF and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the results of RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check their result and final cut off score from the official notification released by the RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment 2023 examination were conducted for the Basic Computer Instructor Vacancies to be filled at Secondary Education Department, Bikaner.

A total of 8974 posts were announced for non scheduled area candidates 888 vacancies for scheduled area candidates. On verification, as many as 5672 candidates for non-scheduled area and 175 candidates for scheduled area posts were found eligible.

In the final results a total of 159 non-scheduled area candidates and 8 candidates from scheduled posts have made it to the final list. The board has selected a total of 167 candidates.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the final result released by RSMSSB.. Candidates can refer to the official notification released by the board for detailed information through the direct link provided below.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result 2023 Official Notification

How to Download the RSMSSB Basic Computer Instructor Final Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a result link Basic Computer Instructor 2022 : Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks'

Step 3: Download the RSMSSB Computer Instructor Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.