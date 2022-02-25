RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Result 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF Link, Cut-Off Marks @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Result 2021-22 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check how to download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Result 2021 PDF Link, Cut-Off Marks, Scores, Answer Key and other details below here.

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Result 2021-22 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB, Jaipur has uploaded the roll number list of the candidates who are qualified in the RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Exam and selected for the DV Round. Those who appeared in the exam for the post of Computor on 19 December 2021 (Sunday) can download RSMSSB Result by clicking on RSMSSSB Computer Sanganak Result Link available on the RSMSSB website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) or directly from this page below:

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Cut-off

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks of the last selected candidates for TSP and Non TSP Zones through the table below or PDF:

Non TSP

Category Cut-Off Marks General 66.8974 EWS 63.2308 SC 52.359 ST 55.5385 OBC 65.3846 MBC 60.359

TSP

Category Cut-Off Marks General 49.2821 SC 40.9744 ST 41.2564

How to Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Scroll Down and click on ‘Computor 2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Result PDF

Check roll number of shortlisted candidates

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Marks 2021

The result has been prepared on the basis of answer key objections submitted by the candidates from 06 January to 08 January 2022. The candidates can calculate their marks on the basis of the following formula:

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak DV 2022

Selected candidates shall be informed about DV Date, Time and Place separately on its official website in due course.

RSMSSB had published the notification for filling out the 250 vacancies for Computor Posts in the month of September 2021.