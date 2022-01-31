RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Tentative Schedule PDF

RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 has been released by RSMSSB for posts including Assistant Public Relation Officer, Forester Posts, Basic Computer Instructor, Laboratory Assistant, Supervisor, Junior Assistant and others on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the tentative exam schedule for major posts including Assistant Public Relation Officer, Forester Posts, Basic Computer Instructor, Laboratory Assistant, Supervisor, Junior Assistant and other posts.

All such candidates who are part of various round of selection process for these posts can check the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 Check Steps

Go to official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News & Notifications Section available on the home page. Click on the link RSSB Tentative Exam Calendar 2022-23 on the homepage A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 . Download and save the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 for your future reference.



You can download directly the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 also with the link given below.

According to the RSMSSB Exam Calendar 2022-23 released, RSMSSB will conduct the Assistant Public Relation Officer Exam on 24 April 2022. The exam for Junior Engineer posts is tentatively scheduled on 7/8/9 May 2022.

Name of Exam Tentative Schedule Assistant Public Relation Officer 24 April 2022 Junior Engineer 7/8/9 May 2022 Village Development Officer May Basic Computer Instructor/ Senior Computer Instructor May and June. Laboratory Assistant 04 June 2022 Junior Engineer Agriculture/Mechanical 19/19 June 2022 Livestock Assistant July Forester and Forest Guard October Junior Assistant/Clerk Grade ii December

The written mains exam for Village Development Officer will be held in month of May. On the other hand, written exam for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor will be held in the month of May and June.

Written exam for Laboratory Assistant will be held on 04 June 2022 and exam for Forester and Forest Guard will be held in the month of October. You ca check the details exam schedule available on the official website.

The details exam scheduled will be uploaded by the RSMSSB in due course of time on its official website.