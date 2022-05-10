RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow: Check Exam Time Table Here

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022 will be available on 11 May 2022. Candidates can check the exam Time Table and Other Details Here

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notice regarding the RSMSSB JE Exam 2022. As per the notice, all those candidates who have applied for RSMSSB JE Recrutiment 2022 can download RSMSSB JE Admit Card tomorrow i.e on 11 May 2022 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB JE Exam will be held on 18, 19 and 20 May 2022 as per the timetable below:

Post Exam Date and Time Junior Engineer (Civil) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 18 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM (Wednesday) Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 18 May 2022 from 2: 30 PM to 4:30 PM (Wednesday) Junior Engineer (Electricity) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 19 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM (Thursday) Junior Engineer (Electricity) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 19 May 2022 from 2: 30 PM to 4:30 PM (Thursday) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Degree Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 20 May 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM (Friday) Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Diploma Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 20 May 2022 from 2: 30 PM to 4:30 PM (Friday)

The candidates should report to the centre at least 1 and a half hours before the exam. It is also mandatory to carry a one original Photo ID Card such as Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving License, etc. Other than this, they should carry a 2.5x2.5 coloured lastest photograph and a blue ball pen.

The candidates wearing a watch are not allowed to seat. No pen other than a blue, water bottle, bag, wallet, pencil box, cardboard, etc. is also not allowed inside the exam hall. They can check more instructions related to the exam by clicking on the PDF below:

RSMSSB JE Exam Notice