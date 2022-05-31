Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF, Submit Objection From 4 June

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF from here.

Updated: May 31, 2022 18:24 IST
RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and Questions paper for the exam held for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts from 18 to 20 May 2022. RSMSSB JE Answer Key Link for Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Posts are provided on the official website and below:

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Download Links:

JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Diploma Primary Answer Key 116

JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Degree Primary Answer Key 115

JEN 2022: Electrical Diploma Primary Answer Key 114

JEN 2022: Electrical Degree Primary Answer Key 113

JEN 2022: Civil Diploma Primary Answer Key 112

JEN 2022: Civil Degree Primary Answer Key 111

RSMSSB JE Question Paper Download Links:

JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Diploma Question Paper 116

JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Degree Question Paper 115

JEN 2022: Electrical Diploma Question Paper 114

JEN 2022: Electrical Degree Question Paper 113

JEN 2022: Civil Diploma Question Paper 112

JEN 2022: Civil Degree Question Paper 111

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Objection 

The candidates are also invited to submit objections, from 02 June to 04 June 2022, via online mode on the RSMSSB website using their SSO ID. They need to submit Rs. 100 per objection through e-mitra payment gateway. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books.

They must mention their roll number and question number of the proof.

How to Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Visit the 'Candidate Corner' then 'Answer Key'
  3. Now, click on answer key link for the concerned field
  4. Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key PDF
  5. Check answers

RSMSSB JEN Result shall be declared after analyzing al the objections, in a PDF format, on official website. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round.

