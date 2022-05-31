RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF, Submit Objection From 4 June

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF from here.

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and Questions paper for the exam held for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts from 18 to 20 May 2022. RSMSSB JE Answer Key Link for Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Posts are provided on the official website and below:

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Download Links:

RSMSSB JE Question Paper Download Links:

RSMSSB JE Answer Key Objection

The candidates are also invited to submit objections, from 02 June to 04 June 2022, via online mode on the RSMSSB website using their SSO ID. They need to submit Rs. 100 per objection through e-mitra payment gateway. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books.

They must mention their roll number and question number of the proof.

How to Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Visit the 'Candidate Corner' then 'Answer Key' Now, click on answer key link for the concerned field Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key PDF Check answers

RSMSSB JEN Result shall be declared after analyzing al the objections, in a PDF format, on official website. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round.