RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF, Submit Objection From 4 June

RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and Questions paper for the exam held for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts from 18 to 20 May 2022. RSMSSB JE Answer Key Link for Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Posts are provided on the official website and below:
RSMSSB JE Answer Key Download Links:
JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Diploma Primary Answer Key 116
JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Degree Primary Answer Key 115
JEN 2022: Electrical Diploma Primary Answer Key 114
JEN 2022: Electrical Degree Primary Answer Key 113
JEN 2022: Civil Diploma Primary Answer Key 112
JEN 2022: Civil Degree Primary Answer Key 111
RSMSSB JE Question Paper Download Links:
JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Diploma Question Paper 116
JEN 2022: Electrical Mechanical Degree Question Paper 115
JEN 2022: Electrical Diploma Question Paper 114
JEN 2022: Electrical Degree Question Paper 113
JEN 2022: Civil Diploma Question Paper 112
JEN 2022: Civil Degree Question Paper 111
RSMSSB JE Answer Key Objection
The candidates are also invited to submit objections, from 02 June to 04 June 2022, via online mode on the RSMSSB website using their SSO ID. They need to submit Rs. 100 per objection through e-mitra payment gateway. The objection should be based on standard and authentic books.
They must mention their roll number and question number of the proof.
How to Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- Visit the 'Candidate Corner' then 'Answer Key'
- Now, click on answer key link for the concerned field
- Download RSMSSB JE Answer Key PDF
- Check answers
RSMSSB JEN Result shall be declared after analyzing al the objections, in a PDF format, on official website. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round.