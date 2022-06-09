RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the details exam schedule for the post of Lab Assistant. RSMSSB on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the details exam schedule for recruitment to the post of Lab Assistant. RSMSSB will conduct the written exam for the Lab Assistant post from 28 June 2022 onwards. Candidates applied successfully for the Lab Assistant post can check the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of RSMSSB.

Direct Link to Download: RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022

As per the short notice released, the written exam for the Lab Assistant post will be conducted from 28 to 30 June 2022. Exam for the First Phase for Paper I and Paper II for the post of Lab Assistant (Science) will be conducted on 28 June 2022. The Paper I and Paper II for the Second Phase for the Lab Assistant (Science) post will be held on 29 June 2022.

Written exam for the post of Lab Assistant (Geography) and Lab Assistant (Home Science )will be conducted on 30 June 2022.

RSMSSB will release the Admit Card for the written exam for the Lab Assistant post in due course of time on its official website. Board will announce the Admit Card downloading date separately on its official website.

You can download the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

