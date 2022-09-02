RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 (Out), Download Selected Candidates List PDF

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board has released the lab assistant result on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download result pdf, cut off and other details below:

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the exam held for the post of Lab Assistant held on 28 June to 30 June 2022. Students can download RSMSSB Result from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or they can click on the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Link given below for Home Science and Geography Subjects:

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Download Link for Home Science

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Download Link for Geography

Those who found their roll number in the list will be called to appear for the Document Verification. These candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to know details regarding the DV round.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board

Step 2: Click on the result link given under ‘News & Notifications’ - ‘LA(Home Science)2022 :List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘LA(Geography)2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant PDF

Step 4: Check details of shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future use

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off Marks

For Non TSP Area

Category

 Home Science

Geography

Gen

Gen

182

228.6667

Fem

182

228.6667

WD

158.6667

150

DV

 -

190.6667

EWS

Gen

176.6667

216

Fem

-

216

WD

-

-

DV

-

-

OBC

Gen

173.3333

226

Fem

173.3333

226

WD

-

147.3333

DV

-

-

MBC

Gen

174

 220

Fem

-

207.3333

WD

-

-

DV

-

-

SC

Gen

170

212

Fem

-

208.6667

WD

-

-

DV

-

 137.3333

ST

Gen

153.3333

206.6667

Fem

-

206.6667

WD

-

-

DV

-

-

The board conducted the exam in two parts i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2 for three consecutive days in the month of June. The answer key was released on 13 July 2022. Online applications for the same were invited from 25 March to 23 April 2022.

 

FAQ

Is RSMSSB LA Result Released ?

Yes

How can I check RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 ?

You can check the roll number by visiting the official website of the board.

What is RSMSSB Lab Assistant Roll Number ?

You can check the roll number in your RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2022.

