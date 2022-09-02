RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 (Out), Download Selected Candidates List PDF

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the exam held for the post of Lab Assistant held on 28 June to 30 June 2022. Students can download RSMSSB Result from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or they can click on the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Link given below for Home Science and Geography Subjects:
RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Download Link for Home Science
RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Download Link for Geography
Those who found their roll number in the list will be called to appear for the Document Verification. These candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to know details regarding the DV round.
How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board
Step 2: Click on the result link given under ‘News & Notifications’ - ‘LA(Home Science)2022 :List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘LA(Geography)2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’
Step 3: Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant PDF
Step 4: Check details of shortlisted candidates
Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future use
RSMSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off Marks
For Non TSP Area
|
Category
|Home Science
|
Geography
|
Gen
|
Gen
|
182
|
228.6667
|
Fem
|
182
|
228.6667
|
WD
|
158.6667
|
150
|
DV
|-
|
190.6667
|
EWS
|
Gen
|
176.6667
|
216
|
Fem
|
-
|
216
|
WD
|
-
|
-
|
DV
|
-
|
-
|
OBC
|
Gen
|
173.3333
|
226
|
Fem
|
173.3333
|
226
|
WD
|
-
|
147.3333
|
DV
|
-
|
-
|
MBC
|
Gen
|
174
|220
|
Fem
|
-
|
207.3333
|
WD
|
-
|
-
|
DV
|
-
|
-
|
SC
|
Gen
|
170
|
212
|
Fem
|
-
|
208.6667
|
WD
|
-
|
-
|
DV
|
-
|137.3333
|
ST
|
Gen
|
153.3333
|
206.6667
|
Fem
|
-
|
206.6667
|
WD
|
-
|
-
|
DV
|
-
|
-
The board conducted the exam in two parts i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2 for three consecutive days in the month of June. The answer key was released on 13 July 2022. Online applications for the same were invited from 25 March to 23 April 2022.