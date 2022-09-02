RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 (Out), Download Selected Candidates List PDF

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board has released the lab assistant result on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download result pdf, cut off and other details below:

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the exam held for the post of Lab Assistant held on 28 June to 30 June 2022. Students can download RSMSSB Result from the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or they can click on the RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result Link given below for Home Science and Geography Subjects:

Those who found their roll number in the list will be called to appear for the Document Verification. These candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to know details regarding the DV round.

How to Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board

Step 2: Click on the result link given under ‘News & Notifications’ - ‘LA(Home Science)2022 :List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘LA(Geography)2022 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant PDF

Step 4: Check details of shortlisted candidates

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future use

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off Marks

For Non TSP Area

Category Home Science Geography Gen Gen 182 228.6667 Fem 182 228.6667 WD 158.6667 150 DV - 190.6667 EWS Gen 176.6667 216 Fem - 216 WD - - DV - - OBC Gen 173.3333 226 Fem 173.3333 226 WD - 147.3333 DV - - MBC Gen 174 220 Fem - 207.3333 WD - - DV - - SC Gen 170 212 Fem - 208.6667 WD - - DV - 137.3333 ST Gen 153.3333 206.6667 Fem - 206.6667 WD - - DV - -

The board conducted the exam in two parts i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2 for three consecutive days in the month of June. The answer key was released on 13 July 2022. Online applications for the same were invited from 25 March to 23 April 2022.