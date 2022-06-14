RSMSSB LSA Answer Key 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.gov.in: Submit Pashudhan Sahayak Objection From 16 June

RSMSSB LSA Answer Key 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board on rsmssb.gov.in. Candidates can download it from below.

RSMSSB LSA Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the answer key along with the master question paper of the exam for the exam conducted on 04 June 2022 for Livestock Assistant or पशुधन सहायक (Pashudhan Sahayak) Posts. Also, the board is inviting the objections, if any, against the answer key on the official websites sso.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.gov.in from 16 June 2022. Candidates who have any objections can submit it before 18 June 2022.

RSMSSB LSA Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download RSMSSB Answer Key through the link:

The candidates can submit the objection by paying Rs. 100/- through e-payment gateway. It is to be noted that the objection should be based on the authentic and standard source.

What is RSMSSB LSA Result Date ?

The board shall release the result after analyzing all the objections. RSMSB Livestock Assistant Result Link is expected in July or August 2022. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result.

Along with the result, the board will upload the final answer key.

How to Download RSMSSB LSA Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.gov.in Now, visit ‘Candidate’s Corner’ then ‘Answer Key’ Click on ‘LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT 2022 : Primary Answer Key of Exam LSA Download RSMSSB LSA Answer Key PDF Check Answers

Shortlisted candidates who will clear the exam shall be called for a Document Round.