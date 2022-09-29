RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Pashudhan Sahayak PDF Download Link

RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the final result for the post of Livestock Assistant also known as Pashudhan Sahayak. Candidates can download RSMSSB Pashudhan Sahayak Final Result PDF for Non Scheduled Area by visiting the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB LSA Result Link is provided below:
RSMSSB LSA Final Result Download Link
RSMSSB LSA Cut Off Marks
The candidates can check the category-wise cut for NTSP Area in the table given below:
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|General
|Gen
|84.275549
|Fem
|80.3017
|WD
|23.25
|DV
|9.4971
|EWS
|Gen
|79.6597
|Fem
|69.743
|WD
|DV
|SC
|Gen
|77.4182
|Fem
|65.4392
|WD
|DV
|ST
|Gen
|77.2967
|Fem
|63.395
|WD
|DV
|OBC
|Gen
|82.8768
|Fem
|77.1133
|WD
|DV
|MBC
|Gen
|82.2456
|Fem
|70.8835
|WD
|DV
How to Download RSMSSB Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on ‘LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT 2022 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates’
Step 3: Download RSMSSB LSA Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers
The board has published the notification for the recrutiment of Live Stock Assistant on 01 March 2022 for which the registration was done from 19 March to 17 April 2022.
The written exam for all the applicants was held on 04 June 2022 and RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result was announced on 07 July 2022.