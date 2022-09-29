RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Pashudhan Sahayak PDF Download Link

RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Details Here.

RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022
RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022

RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the final result for the post of Livestock Assistant also known as Pashudhan Sahayak. Candidates can download RSMSSB Pashudhan Sahayak Final Result PDF for Non Scheduled Area by visiting the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB LSA Result Link is provided below:

RSMSSB LSA Final Result Download Link

RSMSSB LSA Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise cut for NTSP Area in the table given below:

Category Cut Off Marks
General Gen 84.275549
Fem 80.3017
WD 23.25
DV 9.4971
EWS Gen 79.6597
Fem 69.743
WD  
DV  
SC Gen 77.4182
Fem 65.4392
WD  
DV  
ST Gen 77.2967
Fem 63.395
WD  
DV  
OBC Gen 82.8768
Fem 77.1133
WD  
DV  
MBC Gen 82.2456
Fem 70.8835
WD  
DV  

How to Download RSMSSB Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT 2022 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB LSA Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers

The board has published the notification for the recrutiment of Live Stock Assistant on 01 March 2022 for which the registration was done from 19 March to 17 April 2022.

The written exam for all the applicants was held on 04 June 2022 and RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result was announced on 07 July 2022.

