RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022 (Out) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Pashudhan Sahayak PDF Download Link

RSMSSB LSA Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) announced the final result for the post of Livestock Assistant also known as Pashudhan Sahayak. Candidates can download RSMSSB Pashudhan Sahayak Final Result PDF for Non Scheduled Area by visiting the website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB LSA Result Link is provided below:

RSMSSB LSA Cut Off Marks

The candidates can check the category-wise cut for NTSP Area in the table given below:

Category Cut Off Marks General Gen 84.275549 Fem 80.3017 WD 23.25 DV 9.4971 EWS Gen 79.6597 Fem 69.743 WD DV SC Gen 77.4182 Fem 65.4392 WD DV ST Gen 77.2967 Fem 63.395 WD DV OBC Gen 82.8768 Fem 77.1133 WD DV MBC Gen 82.2456 Fem 70.8835 WD DV

How to Download RSMSSB Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT 2022 : Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates’

Step 3: Download RSMSSB LSA Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers

The board has published the notification for the recrutiment of Live Stock Assistant on 01 March 2022 for which the registration was done from 19 March to 17 April 2022.

The written exam for all the applicants was held on 04 June 2022 and RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result was announced on 07 July 2022.