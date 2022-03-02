RSMSSB MVSI Answer Key 2022 (OUT) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

RSMSSB MVSI Answer Key 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Subject Wise RSMSSB MVSI Prelims Answer Key 2022 Download PDF Link and Raise Objections details below here.

RSMSSB MVSI Prelims Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the prelims answer key for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021. Candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB MVSI Prelims 2022 can download the answer keys through the official website of rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB MVSI Prelims 2022 Exam was conducted on 12 and 13 February 2022 at various exam centers. Candidates can download RSMSSB MVSI Prelims 2022 Answer Ky followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB MVSI Prelims Answer Key 2022?

Go to the RSMSSB official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021' given under the latest news.

It will redirect you to the new page.

then, three notifications will be displayed under "News & Notifications.i.e.Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 13.02.2022 (Morning shift), Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 12.02.2022 (Evening shift), Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 12.02.2022 (Morning shift).

Click on the relevant links and download the answer keys.

Candidates may calculate their scores based on the above tentative answer keys.

Download RSMSSB MVSI 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 13.02.2022 (Morning shift)

Download RSMSSB MVSI 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 12.02.2022 (Evening shift)

Download RSMSSB MVSI 2021: Primary Answer Key of Exam MVSI, 12.02.2022 (Morning shift)

Link to Raise Objections

If any candidate has doubt against RSMSSB MVSI Answer Key, they may raise objections through the online mode from 2 March to 4 March 2022. The candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- through SSO ID. No applications will be considered any other medium. Candidates are advised to submit their applications through the prescribed format before the closure of the application window. candidates can directly download RSMSSB MVSI Answer Keys by clicking on the above links.