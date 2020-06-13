RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for 2177 Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts, Apply Online @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Lab Technician and Radiographer. Candidates who are interested to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 can register online on official website i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Paramedical Online Registration will start from 18 June 2020. The last date of submitting RSMSSB Application or Registration is 02 July 2020.
A total of 1098 vacancies have been notified under Rajasthan Paramedical Posts out of which 1119 vacancies are Lab Technician and 1058 for Radiographer.
More details on Rajasthan Paramedical Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, selection criteria, vacancies and other details are given below. The candidates can check all the details here by scrolling down.
Download RSMSSB Paramedical Notification PDF
RSMSSB Paramedical Online Registration Link
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment - 18 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 - 02 July 2020
RSMSSB RSMSSB Paramedical Vacancy Details
Total posts – 2177
Lab Technician - 1119 Posts
- TSP - 105 Posts
- Non TSP - 1014 Posts
Radiographer - 1058 Posts
- TSP - 99 Posts
- Non TSP - 959 Posts
Salary:
As per 7th Pay Scale Pay Matrix Level L - 8
RSMSSB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Lab Technician - 12th passed in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with diploma in Medical Lab Technician from an institute recognized by the state Government/Central Government/Rajasthan Para Medical Council and registered in Rajasthan Para Medical Council. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture
- Radiographer - 12th passed in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with Radiography course passed from an institute recognized by the state Government/Central Government/ Rajasthan Para Medical Council andregistered in Rajasthan Para Medical Council. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture
How to Apply for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician and Radiographer Jobs 2020 ?
The candidates can register for Rajasthan Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts through online mode on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 18 June to 02 July 2020.
RSMSSB Paramedical Application Fee:
- For General Class / Economically Weaker Section and Other Backward Class / Extreme Backward Class of the Creamy Layer - Rs. 450
- Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class ofCreamy Layer of Rajasthan - Rs. 350
- All Special Qualified, Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes of Rajasthan and candidates of all class whose family income is less than 2.50 lakh per annum - Rs. 250/-