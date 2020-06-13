RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for 2177 Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts, Apply Online @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Lab Technician and Radiographer. Candidates who are interested to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2020 can register online on official website i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Paramedical Online Registration will start from 18 June 2020. The last date of submitting RSMSSB Application or Registration is 02 July 2020.

A total of 1098 vacancies have been notified under Rajasthan Paramedical Posts out of which 1119 vacancies are Lab Technician and 1058 for Radiographer.

More details on Rajasthan Paramedical Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, selection criteria, vacancies and other details are given below. The candidates can check all the details here by scrolling down.

Download RSMSSB Paramedical Notification PDF

RSMSSB Paramedical Online Registration Link

Official Website

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment - 18 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 - 02 July 2020

RSMSSB RSMSSB Paramedical Vacancy Details

Total posts – 2177

Lab Technician - 1119 Posts

TSP - 105 Posts

Non TSP - 1014 Posts

Radiographer - 1058 Posts

TSP - 99 Posts

Non TSP - 959 Posts

Salary:

As per 7th Pay Scale Pay Matrix Level L - 8

RSMSSB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician - 12th passed in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with diploma in Medical Lab Technician from an institute recognized by the state Government/Central Government/Rajasthan Para Medical Council and registered in Rajasthan Para Medical Council. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture

Radiographer - 12th passed in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with Radiography course passed from an institute recognized by the state Government/Central Government/ Rajasthan Para Medical Council andregistered in Rajasthan Para Medical Council. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture

How to Apply for RSMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician and Radiographer Jobs 2020 ?

The candidates can register for Rajasthan Lab Technician and Radiographer Posts through online mode on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 18 June to 02 July 2020.

RSMSSB Paramedical Application Fee: