RSMSSB Result 2020 Announced for Jr Instructor, Handloom Inspector on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link here

RSMSSB Result 2020: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced Junior Instructor, Handloom Inspector, Salt Inspector and Other results on its web portal on 30 April 2020. Candidates appeared in the RSMSSB Exam 2020 for various posts can download the result through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the result, All shortlisted candidates are eligible for interview round. However, the board has not announced the interview dates. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of RSMSSB for latest updates. Candidates can check stepwise procedure to check the results given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the result section flashing on the home page.

It will redirect you to the result page.

Candidates can check their respective result by clicking on the paper they appeared for

Then, a PDF will be opened.

Candidates can check their roll number and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Download RSMSSB Result 2020 for Various Posts

The board has yet not set the document verification dates and will soon update on the official website. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. Candidates can directly check RSMSSB Result 2020 by clicking on the above link.

