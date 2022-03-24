RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

RSMSSB has announced the document verification schedule for the post of Stenogrpher-2018 on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the document verification schedule for the post of Stenogrpher-2018 on its official website. RSMSSB will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates for the Stenographer Post from 04 April 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for document verification round for the Stenogrpher-2018 post can download the RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 from the official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission is to conduct the document verification for the Stenographer posts from 04 to 08 April 2022 in two sessions daily. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Stenographer post should note the RSMSSM has uploaded the details application form/Detailed Scrutiny Form on its official website.

Candidates will have to carry these forms in two separate set during the document verification schedule with them. Candidates will have to carry the essential documents in original and self attested photocopy of the same during the document verification.

The document verification drive is to fill the 1211 Stenographer posts launched by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board in the state.

Candidates can download RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to News & Notifications section available on the home page. Click on ‘Stenographer 2018 : Document Verification Schedule’ Link on the home page. Download RSMSSB Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 PDF in a new window and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the RSMSSB Stenographer DV Date 2018 directly from the link given below.