RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 to release on 19 December, Check Exam Date, Exam Scheme and other details here

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of exam of Village Development Officer (VDO) on its website. The candidates who applied for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 04/2020 can download the complete notice through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the board has scheduled the exam for 27 and 28 December 2021 at the various exam center. The admit cards for the same will be released from 19 December 2021 onwards. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The link to the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 will be provided in this article, once uploaded.

The candidates should note that no paper admit card will be allotted to the candidates at any cost. The candidates will have to download the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021through the online mode only. The candidates are required to produce a copy of the admit card and an identity card on the day of the exam.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.gov.in. Click on ‘Admit Card’. Then, it will redirect you to the notice page. Then, click on the notification link that reads ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Village Development Officer - 2021’. It will redirect you to the notification page and now click on the get admit card link. Then, the candidate has to enter the application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

RSMSSB VDO Exam Pattern

The written exam will have 7 subjects of 300 Marks for 150 Questions. The scheme of each subject is given below.