Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 to release on 19 December, Check Exam Date, Exam Scheme and other details here

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on rsmssb.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Exam Centre, Admit Card Release Date and Exam Pattern Details Here. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 18:54 IST
RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021
RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021

RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of exam of Village Development Officer (VDO) on its website. The candidates who applied for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 04/2020 can download the complete notice through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the board has scheduled the exam for 27 and 28 December 2021 at the various exam center. The admit cards for the same will be released from 19 December 2021 onwards. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The link to the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 will be provided in this article, once uploaded.

The candidates should note that no paper admit card will be allotted to the candidates at any cost. The candidates will have to download the RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021through the online mode only. The candidates are required to produce a copy of the admit card and an identity card on the day of the exam.

How to Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.gov.in.
  2. Click on ‘Admit Card’.
  3. Then, it will redirect you to the notice page.
  4. Then, click on the notification link that reads ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Village Development Officer - 2021’.
  5. It will redirect you to the notification page and now click on the get admit card link.
  6. Then, the candidate has to enter the application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button.
  7. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

RSMSSB VDO Exam Pattern

The written exam will have 7 subjects of 300 Marks for 150 Questions. The scheme of each subject is given below.

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

General Knowledge

20

40

Hindi

50

100

Mathematics

50

100

Computer

10

20

Reasoning

10

20

Rajasthan GK

5

10

General Science

5

10

Total

150

300

 

 

FAQ

What is the exam duration for RSMSSB VDO Exam 2021?

2 hours.

What is the exam type for RSMSSB VDO Village Development Officer Recruitment 2021 Exam?

The exam will be held in the form of multiple-choice questions.

How can I Download RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021?

The candidates who applied for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Exam against the advertisement number 04/2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.gov.in.

What is the release date for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 Exam?

19 December 2021.

What is the exam date for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021?

The board has scheduled the exam for 27 and 28 December 2021 at the various exam center.

Take Free Online RSMSSB AGRICULTURE SUPERVISOR 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.