RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Result 2020: Download RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Final Selection List @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Result 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has uploaded the final selection list for the post of LDC/Junior Assistant on its official website. The 3rd selection has been prepared on the basis of candidates who were absent in the provisional selection. Candidates can download RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Final Result from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Final Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the link. A total of 162 candidates are shortlisted for RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2018. Out of total 261 candidates are for Non-Scheduled Area and 1 for Scheduled Area.

Other than this, RSMSSB has released result of LDC/Junior Assistant Backlog Posts. The board has selected 270 candidates for backlog vacancies.

RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Final Cut-Off

The final cut-off marks for general category are 178.8140,118.32495 for General Female Category Candidates and 104.2000 for SC Category Candidates and ST Category Candidates. Candidates can check the cut-off for other categories in the link given below.

RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant 3rd Selection List Download PDF

RSMSSSB LDC Jr Assistant Backlog Selection List Download PDF

RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk First Stage of Exam was held on 07 March 2019 and the result was declared on 19 March 2019. The second stage of the exam was conducted on 10 May 2019 and the result for the same was made available on 25 October 2019.

10951 candidates were finally selected for 12041 LDC/Junior Assistant Posts. The selection list was uploaded on 14 February 2020. On 06 March 2020, 303 selected were also selected for RSMSSB LDC/ Jr Assistant Posts