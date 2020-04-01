Study at Home
RTM, Nagpur University Recruitment 2020: Apply for Faculty and Other Posts @onlinedcudrtmnu.org

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education posts.

Apr 1, 2020 07:20 IST
RTM, Nagpur University Recruitment 2020
RTM, Nagpur University Recruitment 2020: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for theses posts through the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2020. 

Important Date:

  • Last date to apply for RTMNU Jobs: 04 April 2020

RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Vacancy Details:

  • Assistant Professor: 10 Posts
  • Director of Physical Education: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Jobs:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Post Graduate with Master  degree with  55 percent  marks  (or  an  equivalent  grade  in  a  point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a relevant subject from an Indian University (IU), or an equivalent degree/diploma from an accredited foreign university.

Official Notification Download

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

How to Apply for RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Jobs:

Interested candidates can apply for Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2020. 

