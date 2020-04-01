RTM, Nagpur University Recruitment 2020: Apply for Faculty and Other Posts @onlinedcudrtmnu.org

RTM, Nagpur University Recruitment 2020: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has invited applications to the recruitment of the Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for theses posts through the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last date to apply for RTMNU Jobs: 04 April 2020

RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor : 10 Posts

: 10 Posts Director of Physical Education: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Jobs:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Post Graduate with Master degree with 55 percent marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a relevant subject from an Indian University (IU), or an equivalent degree/diploma from an accredited foreign university.

How to Apply for RTM, Nagpur University Assistant Professor and Director of Physical Education Jobs:

Interested candidates can apply for Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 04 April 2020.