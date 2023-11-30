RTU Result 2023 OUT at rtu.sumsraj.com: Direct Link to Downlaod UG, PG Result by Name PDF

Rajasthan Technological University Result 2023: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, B.Tech, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RTU results 2023.

RTU Result 2023: Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like MBA, B.Tech, and other exams. Rajasthan Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- rtu.sumsraj.com

Rajasthan Technological University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG and PG courses like MBA, B.Tech, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- rtu.sumsraj.com

Steps to Download RTU Results

Rajasthan Technological University students can check their UG and PG course results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan Technological University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- rtu.sumsraj.com

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Download’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download RTU Results 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for RTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. RTU Result List 2023 is given below.

Course Result Date Result Links MBA Ist Semester Revaluation Result 29-Nov-2023 Click here B.Tech VIth Semester Result 29-Nov-2023 Click here

Rajasthan Technological University Result : Highlights

Rajasthan Technological University (RTU) is situated in Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in 2006. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

RTU Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.