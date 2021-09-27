RVNL DV Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant/Junior Engineer Posts @energy.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) has uploaded the admit card for document verification for Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer post on its official website-nergy.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) is set to conduct the document verification for Assistant Engineer post from 04 October 2021. Document Verification for the post of Junior Engineer will be held from 05 October 2021.

Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) has already uploaded the list of qualified candidates for both the posts on its official website. Now Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) has uploaded the Admti Card downloading link on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the Document Verification round for Assistant Engineer/Junior Engineer post can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials on its official website.

How to Download: RVNL DV Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website of Rajastan Vidyut Vibhag Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVNL) -energy.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Career Section on home page.

Click on the link-Advertisements for the Posts of Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer-I Admit Card post on home page.

Click on the Admit Card link and provide your login credentials.

Download and save the same for your future reference.